North Little Rock, surrounding communities prepare for ice storm

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The City of Little Rock has already announced road closures due to inclement weather.

Those roads include:

• Avalon Drive at MacArthur Drive

• Valley View (top and bottom of hill)

• Scenic Drive at J.D. Ashley (top of hill)

• Scenic Drive (bottom of hill at Pershing Blvd.)

• Allwood at Locust Street

• Velvet Ride (top of hill near McCain Blvd.)

• Velvet Ridge (bottom of hill)

• Kierre Drive at Hasbrook Court

• Kierre Drive at JFK Blvd.

• Snake Hill (top and bottom of hill)

• Batesville Pike

As of Tuesday all locations have barricades in place.

