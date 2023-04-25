NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – City officials are setting aside other duties to assess tornado damage.

About 70 North Little Rock city officials went door to door Tuesday to see if homes are still occupied, see what debris and damage still exist and see what residents need the most.

“They’re going to rebound, and we’re going to help them as much as possible. It’s hard to describe what you see when you come out here and how much better it is,” NLR Economic Development Director Robert Birch said. “We’re not even a month out yet, and you couldn’t even drive down this road when it first hit.”

The city is encouraging residents to apply for all available assistance through FEMA or the American Red Cross, even if they were previously denied.