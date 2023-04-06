LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Volunteer teams are headed out to help those impacted by Friday’s tornado in Little Rock.

Little Rock Mayor Franck Scott, Jr. noted Thursday that nearly 1,400 people have signed up to volunteer through the city’s website. City officials said that dozens of people, including U.S. Coast Guard members based in Pine Bluff, worked on clean-up crews throughout the Kingwood neighborhood.

“We’ve seen neighbors helping neighbors across our city, whether it be neighbors from across the street or from another part of the world, as we rebuild from this disaster,” Scott said. “These selfless acts of service are a reflection of the generous heart of the people of Little Rock. I’m humbled by the outpouring of support through volunteerism, monetary donations and donated goods.”

Volunteer groups organized by the city are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Monday in the Walnut Valley neighborhood. City officials encourage volunteers to sign up through the city’s website.

City officials ask volunteers to bring gloves, water, rakes, shovels, buckets and tools when they come to help with clean-up efforts.

“Our recovery would not be progressing as easily and smoothly without the help of our dedicated volunteers and groups,” Scott said. “We need and appreciate all your assistance, and thank you for helping us as we continue the long process of recovery.”