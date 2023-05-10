JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the National Weather Service confirmed a weak tornado in Jefferson County Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the tornado touched down north of Pine Bluff at the intersection of Highway 79 and 31. The tornado was on the ground for 30 seconds.

NWS officials said video footage showed dust swirling near the tornado site, which indicated the twister’s touchdown at ground level.

The twister will be rated EF-U due to no damage. Officials said that there could possibly be more weak rotation with storms continuing throughout the day. NWS officials are continuing to monitor rotation as of 2 p.m.

The Arkansas Storm Team is also continuing to track the conditions around this storm and will have full updates on-air and online.