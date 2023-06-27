POPE COUNTY, Ark. – The National Weather Service confirmed there was a tornado during weekend storms in Pope County.

NWS officials confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down near Dover in Pope County on Sunday.

Officials said the tornado started just at 4:19 p.m. near Buck Mountain Road and Highway 27 and ended west of Esserman Lane at 4:20 p.m.

Officials with the NWS said the length of the tornado’s path was nearly half a mile long and 50 yards wide, with most damage being to trees.

The Enhanced Fujita scale classifies an EF1 as having winds from 86 miles per hour to 110 miles per hour.

This tornado brings the total tornado count in Arkansas to 26 for 2023, four of those being in June alone.