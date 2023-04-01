LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that a high-end EF-3 tornado hit the city of Little Rock Friday evening.

As crews with the NWS begin to survey the damage, they said that the tornado in the Little Rock metro had winds up to 165 mph.

NWS crews also said that the path length of the storm was 20-25 miles.

According to the NWS, the tornado warning was initially issued around 2 p.m. and rotation was first discovered over Kanis and Bowman at 2:18 p.m.

As of 1:45 p.m., over 31,000 customers in Pulaski County are still without power.

Crews with the NWS will continue to assess damage in North Little Rock and Sherwood Saturday afternoon.