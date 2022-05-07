ALMYRA, Ark. – The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado with winds as high as 130 mph struck Arkansas County on Thursday.

According to crews surveying the damage, a large pole barn was completely destroyed, and electrical transmission lines were knocked down.

NWS crews believe that the likely cause of the damage that initiated the collapse of the electrical transmission line towers was a large, lofted shipping container that collided with the base of one of the towers.

Other damage found in the area included small power poles down and minor roof damage to a home.

Crews estimate that the tornado came through the area shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday.