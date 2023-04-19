LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Multiple organizations are coming together to provide central locations across the state for tornado victims to find help.

Local nonprofit organizations and voluntary agencies are coming together to provide Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) across Arkansas to help tornado victims.

Friday, April 21, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Curtis A. Green Community Life Center, 1026 Ray Rd., Jacksonville, AR 72076

Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Shackleford Crossing, 2614 S. Shackleford Rd., Suite C, Little Rock, AR 72205

Sunday, April 23, 1 – 6 p.m. – Shackleford Crossing, 2614 S. Shackleford Rd., Suite C, Little Rock, AR 72205

Monday, April 24, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Union Valley Baptist Church, 703 F St., Wynne, AR 72396

Tuesday, April 25, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – First Assembly of God, 1900 Kilough Rd., Wynne, AR 72396

The MARCs will have representatives from organizations including the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief and the Arkansas Food Bank

Representatives and caseworkers will be available at the MARCs to provide resources and assistance to address specific disaster-caused needs, including mental health, financial assistance and other services.

Additional resources to help tornado victims can be found at HelpArkansas.com.