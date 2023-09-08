LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than 1,500 customers in west Little Rock are without power two days after storms rolled through parts of central Arkansas.

As of 1:18 p.m., PowerOutages.us reported that 1,505 customers were still left without electricity. Data from the map shows that all of the customers are serviced through Entergy Arkansas.

An official with Entergy Arkansas said Thursday that close to 300 linemen were working to restore power and clean up storm damage in the affected communities.

A Wednesday afternoon microburst storm caused thousands of power outages in west Little Rock and damaged homes across the area. There were also reports of downed trees and power lines as well.

The Arkansas Storm Team says that sunshine will return to central over the weekend, with temperatures warming into the 80s.