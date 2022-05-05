NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Heavy rainfall has severely impacted Northwest Arkansas early Thursday morning with mass amounts of flooding across the region.

According to the Springdale Fire Department, there have been multiple cars of stranded motorists throughout the night with multiple areas flooded including the underpass on 71B north of Don Tyson, the area around Murphy Park, areas off of Backus east of 71B and North Pump Station Road bridge where it intersects with the Razorback Greenway.

Authorities ask you please remain cautious during your morning commute and do not attempt to drive through high water that is covering the roadway. The best option today would be to stay home if you can.

Get a look at these photos and videos we have seen throughout NWA this morning.

Courtesy of the Springdale Fire Department

Courtesy of Farmington Fire Department

Courtesy of Wheeler Fire Department

You can get a look at our updating list of flooded roads here.