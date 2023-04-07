LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Market at Chenal will hold a relief drive Saturday to help the families affected by last Friday’s deadly tornadoes.
Market at Chenal is a farmer’s market held on Rahling Circle from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Event organizers are asking the public to bring items that will help tornado victims. Below is a list of suggestions for people and pets.
People:
- Canned goods – Chili, soup, beans & chicken
- Macaroni and cheese boxes
- Crackers
- Peanut Butter
- Jelly
- Dishwashing soap
- Small flashlights
- Batteries
- Deodorant
- Shampoo & Conditioner
- Diapers
Pets:
- Cat litter
- Dry Purina kitten and cat food
- Fancy Feast wet food for kittens
- Baby blankets
- Pee pads
- Gift cards to local pet stores
There will also be extra activities at the event, including an Easter egg hunt at noon Saturday. For more information on upcoming events, visit MarketatChenal.com.