LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A snow-covered world may be beautiful, but for those without a home, winter weather can be deadly.

To make sure everyone has a safe place to wait out the freeze, “The Van” has once again partnered with the City of Little Rock to open emergency shelters in community centers.

The warming centers open once the temperature drops to 25 degrees or below; or 32 and below if it comes with snow and sleet.

The Van’s founder Aaron Reddin said with how cold it’s been, they’ve been busy.

“We’re jam-packed. Yeah. So, we’re probably about 115, 120,” Reddin said.

The centers provide a warm place to sleep and at least one hot meal a day.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management has an interactive map with live updates on where warming centers are open.