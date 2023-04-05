LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A staple of the central Arkansas running community was directly impacted last Friday as a tornado hit businesses on Rodney Parham.

Brent Corbitt with Little Rock Runners stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about efforts on Saturday, April 8 at 8 a.m., to get Rock City Running back on its feet, and back in the race.

Corbitt talks about the damage to Rock City Running and how runners from across central Arkansas are rallying for a free run this weekend to help with rebuilding efforts.

To sign up for the fundraising run, visit RuntoRebuildRockCityRunning.