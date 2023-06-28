LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The aftermath of the March 31 tornado is still being felt by people in Little Rock, including in the Walnut Valley area where a park was once a place for the entire neighborhood to enjoy.

Kathryn Parham, a mom and resident of Walnut Valley, was devastated when she saw the damage done to their local park.

“It just was a magical place for all of our neighbors and their kids, and even people who didn’t have kids they have a lot of memories here,” Parham said.

As she walked through the damage, she said she almost didn’t recognize it.

“It was really shocking to see all of our trees down in our park and our neighborhood and just to see that it was a completely different landscape than it was before,” Parham said.

Parham said the park was built in the 70s and has a mix of both new and old equipment. She said before the damage, they were already trying to update the park.

“I think it was a week before the storm hit, one of the neighbors had donated a pretty large piece of park equipment that the kids were really excited about, and it unfortunately had a tree fall on it,” Parham said.

With that setback and the rest of the park deemed unsafe by parents, Parham and the community are determined to bring it back to its former glory.

“It’s just not safe out here right now for the kids to come and play, and we would like to get it cleaned up and fixed up so they can enjoy their park again,” Parham said.

The community organized one clean-up day already but she said it will take more to restore it as the park conditions change frequently.

“People have been working consistently, different groups from the city and from FEMA, so it’s constantly changing, more debris, less debris,” Parham said.

With these changes, Parham is working toward another clean-up day, all to support her community and bring the magic back to playing outdoors. She says that this has brought her neighbors together.

“Our neighborhood was always really great, but I think that the tornado has brought us closer together and I know that we will be able to bring the park back to what it was and more,” Parham said.