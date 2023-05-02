LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and other city officials gave an update on recovery efforts more than a month after the deadly March tornadoes.

March 31 marked a tragic day for residents and business owners in Arkansas as five tornadoes ripped through the state. Scott said that nearly 3,000 structures were impacted and 100 of those were completely destroyed.

Though the devastating event changed the lives of many families, Scott reassured that the city is going to “rebuild back stronger and better than ever.”

The mayor said that the city has transitioned the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to the West Central Community Center. Scott said that the city has received at least 430 pallets of food and more than $300,000 in donations.

Scott said that the donations are no longer being accepted at the command center on Murray Drive. He encouraged that donations be made to the Arkansas Foodbank, Arkansas Hunger Food Alliance and Goodwill Arkansas.

Debris removal is a focus on rebuilding the city following the tornadoes. Director of Public Works John Honeywell said that the Reservoir Park is no longer a debris removal site for the public. He said that the city has partnered with contractors to remove debris around the city.

Officials with planning and development said that permits are required for all electrical, plumbing and mechanical work in apartments, commercial and office complexes. The city will waive fees for the permits.

Officials are encouraging any homeowners entering contracts dealing with repairs to have a written contract, verify permits and licenses.

When asked about the city’s spending estimate with contractors on debris removal, Scott said that the estimate is up to $10 million.