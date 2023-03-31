LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock-area hospitals are reporting an influx of patients as a result of Friday’s tornadoes across Arkansas.

At 5 p.m. Friday, Baptist Health reported receiving 21 patients at its Little Rock and North Little Rock medical centers, five of whom were in critical condition.

At 6 p.m. the hospital reported 23 patients, 12 in Little Rock, four of whom were in critical condition, and 11 in its North Little Rock location, one of whom was in critical condition.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences reported receiving a single patient affected by the tornado.

CHI St. Vincent Little Rock reported receiving multiple patients but did not provide a number.

Preparations for the storm began early. Baptist Hospital’s Little Rock and North Little Rock medical centers anticipated a surge in patients and began preparing staff, supplies and additional areas to provide treatment. A Baptist Hospital spokesperson said the hospital had begun receiving patients by 4 p.m., some in critical condition.

Emergency shelters are opening at two locations in Little Rock.

The American Red Cross is opening a shelter in Little Rock at Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell Road.

The Red Cross announcement said that identification and proof of residency are not required for shelter admission. Those checking into the shelter should bring a few days of clothing, bedding, toiletries and essential medication.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said the city would open a temporary shelter at Hall High School.