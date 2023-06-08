LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – March 31 is a day thousands will never forget after the twister ripped roofs off homes, scattered debris and led many people to find new shelter.

One Little Rock man found a new place to live but now relives the same heartbreak after his new home caught fire.

“I don’t really know how to react to one tragedy, let alone two,” Felipe Baca said.

Baca’s first tragedy happened on March 31 when the tornado hit several parts of Central Arkansas.

He lived on Sanford Drive in Little Rock. The tree left resting on his home two months following the storm forced him to move to a house on A Street about 15 minutes away.

The second tragedy for Baca occurred when his A Steet home caught on fire on June 3.

“Right when that shock from the tornado was starting to wear off this all happened,” Baca said.

Legal notices, a charred chair and police tape are all that’s left of his new place, but what’s been burned is the least of his worries.

“A lot of it has less to do with my belongings and more to do with my peace of mind,” he said.

He said family, friends and the community have helped him inch closer to that peace.

After the fire, his friends set up a GoFundMe account, raising thousands of dollars to help get Felipe get back to feeling secure after weeks of devastation.