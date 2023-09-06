LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock man saw his home destroyed by a tornado in March, only to see the still-being-rebuilt house leveled again by Wednesday’s microburst storm.

Moe Shaheed told KARK 4 News that he got a call from his builder Wednesday afternoon breaking the news that the building site near the corner of Shackleford and Breckenridge was hit by the storm.

He explained his builder was two months into the rebuild, with another two months to go.

A nightmare coming to life once again. This house was hit by the March 31st tornado. The homeowner tells me they had just gotten the framework up and today’s storm took it down again. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/3QCPt48enk — Jessica Ranck (@JessicaRanckTV) September 6, 2023

Even with all of the challenges he faced, Shaheed was thankful for what he still had.

“I’m here. That’s more important,” he said.