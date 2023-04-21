Homes near Breckenridge Village in Little Rock begin tornado clean-up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock homeowners dropping off debris will lose access to Reservoir Park after Saturday.

The City of Little Rock said residents should start leaving debris curbside for pickup going forward. Contractors have been mobilized for debris pickup.

The contractor, DRC Emergency Services, has 30 trucks working in impacted areas. With DRC making curbside pickup, public access to the park will end after Saturday, the city said.

The city asks that all debris be placed within 10 feet of the curb. Debris should be separated by type: tree and yard waste, construction debris, regular household waste and finally, tires.