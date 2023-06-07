LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and other city officials will give an update on the city’s response to the March 31 tornado.

City officials have been giving updates on the city’s cleanup efforts following the tornado. In the most recent update, Scott said that the city is focusing on rebuilding the city by removing the remaining debris in affected areas.

March 31 was also a devastating day for surrounding areas including Cross County. The National Weather Service confirmed that at least five tornadoes touched down in Arkansas that day.

City officials are set to provide the update at 10:30 a.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.