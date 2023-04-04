MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Kroger has partnered with multiple organizations and agencies to provide food and supplies to families in need following the deadly tornadoes in Arkansas last week.

The Memphis-based division partnered with the Arkansas Food Bank, Mississippi Food Network, Shelby County Clerk’s Office and local faith-based organizations to provide truckloads of bottled water, non-perishable food and toiletries.

Delta Division president Micheal Cristal expressed that the company is proud to help those affected across the area.

“It’s incredibly devastating to witness the destruction caused by the storms across the Delta Division where our associates and customers live, and we operate stores,” Cristal said. “We are proud to partner with local organizations to provide immediate support for the community and our associates.”

Officials with the National Weather Service confirmed that four tornadoes touched down in Arkansas Friday. An EF-3 tornado ripped through Little Rock and Wynne, leaving at least five dead.

Officials said that 100% of the purchases made at the locations in the Delta Division will be donated to benefit the Red Cross. According to Kroger, those locations are in Little Rock, Memphis, Tennessee and Jackson, Mississippi.