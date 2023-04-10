LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansans affected by the March 31 storms will soon have a new resource for assistance.

State and FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) will open in central Arkansas on Tuesday, April 11, to help survivors affected by the March 31 storms.

Those affected will be able to meet face-to-face with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and state and local agencies to have their questions about disaster assistance answered.

They may also upload any documents needed for their applications at the centers.

The following locations will open starting Tuesday, April 11, 2023:

West Central Community Center

8616 Colonel Glenn Rd.

Little Rock, AR 72204

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

North Little Rock Community Center

2700 Willow St.

North Little Rock, AR 72114

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Those affected can visit either DRC to learn more about FEMA disaster and recovery assistance.

You may also get help to do the following:

▪ Apply for assistance.

▪ Learn the status of your FEMA application.

▪ Understand any letters you get from FEMA.

▪ Find housing and rental assistance information.

▪ Get answers to questions or resolve problems.

▪ Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.

▪ Learn about Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

Residents of Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski Counties approved for individual assistance can visit the open disaster centers. No appointments are necessary. FEMA will also have teams canvassing the most heavily impacted areas.

The Family Assistance Center, a partnership among the City of Little Rock, Immanuel Baptist Church and several nonprofit and community organizations, remains open at Immanuel Baptist’s City Center. Residents can continue to pick up food, water and other necessities at the City Center.

“As part of the transition from emergency to recovery, we are glad to work with FEMA to find a suitable location for its Disaster Recovery Center at our West Central Community Center,” Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said. “We have a long road ahead to rebuild and renew our neighborhoods, but collaboration and cooperation among our federal, state and local partners will be essential in building back efficiently and stronger.

Those who need assistance do not have to visit a disaster recovery center to apply. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.