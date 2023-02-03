JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — The number of people without power in Jefferson County remains higher than anywhere else in the state Friday. While the main concern was falling trees and branches Thursday, Friday it has been ice falling everywhere.

The ice falling in Jefferson County replaced what many saw falling Thursday, trees. Arnie Brandon considers himself blessed because the tree that woke him up fell feet from his front porch.

“I just shined my flashlight outside, and then it was on the ground there, and I threw a thank you to the Lord,” Brandon said.

Another tree in his yard standing right up against his house, so believing he’s spared now Brandon is seeing the rainbow after the winter storm.

“I hope there’s a pot of gold down there,” he said looking in the puddle from the uprooted tree. “If there is, I might share it with you.”

14,000 homes and businesses in the county started in the dark around 7:30 A.M. Friday, but as of 5:00 P.M., the number went down to 11,000. It’s a big improvement compared to Thursday when the area finished the day with 4,000 more outages than they started with on Thursday.

Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office showed us a list of over 20 locations they knew where power lines or trees had fallen onto roads. Several people in those areas shared their stories off-camera of what they were doing without power.

Brandon hasn’t had electricity since Tuesday, but he says three days is nothing compared to the month he didn’t have power in the early 2000s.

“I got gas, and my water still runs. I’m a survivor. My ex-wife said I could fall out of an airplane out in the jungle and live,” Brandon said with a laugh.

“It’s wonderful to see that start melting. Maybe they’ll get power on tomorrow,” Brandon hoped.

Energy crews have been working around the clock to restore power, and with sunshine and temperatures in the 40s, they are making much quicker progress. For example, one home near the corner of Dyson and Victoria Road was hit by a tree around 5:30 P.M. Thursday, but the homeowner stated within a few hours the power companies got his street back up and running.

An Entergy Arkansas spokesperson told our station the company estimates being able to reconnect the rest of Jefferson County around noon Saturday.