LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An annual volunteer event is looking to aid in clean-up efforts from the tornado that tore through Little Rock nearly two weeks ago.

Those who volunteer for the Impact the Rock service day will be assisting with clean-up and debris removal in neighborhoods across the city starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Volunteers will meet at three different sites: 2000 Sanders Road, 1324 North Shackleford Road or 1315 Breckenridge Drive.

Little Rock city officials ask volunteers to bring water and gloves. Lunch will be provided to volunteers at The Forge: A Church of the Nazarene at 1309 Old Forge Road.

“Every year, we set aside a day for residents to make a positive impact on our City through volunteer service,” Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said. “This year’s ‘Impact the Rock’ will be another meaningful opportunity to come together to help out our friends and neighbors who are recovering from the tornado. I’m amazed by the selfless acts of service I’ve seen the last two weeks, and I know Little Rock will show up Saturday to make a difference.”

The city is also asking for volunteers with pick-ups, flatbed trailers or dump trucks who are willing to haul debris to a collection site at Reservoir Park.

City officials ask volunteers to sign up at LittleRock.gov/volunteer. For more information about the City’s tornado relief and recovery efforts, visit LittleRock.gov/relief.