LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Recovery efforts continue in Little Rock a week after tornadoes ripped through Arkansas, with volunteers at City Center helping lead the charge with getting local residents back on their feet.
Community members whose lives were upturned by the storms have been coming to the facility on Shackleford Road all week for assistance with documents for insurance and government support, as well as food, clothing and hope.
The volunteers trying to help are coming from across the region as well as across the state and country.
Despite ongoing donations from homes and businesses throughout the region, City Center has shortages and immediate needs for certain items.
Plastic bags are needed, as are items like dishwashing soap, dish detergent, small flashlights, batteries, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner.
In terms of food , the center has immediate needs for baby formula, small cookies, mac & cheese, canned goods, breakfast bars, chili, crackers, canned chicken, baked beans, soup and peanut butter and jelly.
The shortage/needs list changes roughly every hour.
Volunteers are already out in force helping to distribute food and other resources to those impacted by the storms.
Mission pastor Matt Hubbard said an estimated 2,000 to 2,200 families have come to the center for aid since the March 31 tornadoes. Volunteers have come from throughout the region, with 200 to 300 on-site at any one time, he said.
City Center is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and then from 1 – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.