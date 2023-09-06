LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Over in the Green Mountain Plaza area many families chose to stay somewhere else instead of their powerless apartments.

Many residents at the Prosper Pleasant Valley Apartments were left without power after severe weather made its way through parts of central Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon.

It was a nice day filled with sunshine that turned into a storm that piled streets with massive, uprooted trees and caused diverted traffic.

“Next thing you know I start hearing boom boom,” resident Cassie Hughes said.

“Boom boom” is a sound those living in the area said they know all too well.

“Every time I hear strong wind, I get really terrified,” Hughes said.

Just five months removed from a tornado that caused major destruction to the same area, round two of Mother Nature knocked on their doors again.

“It did bring me to tears,” resident Nathanial Moore said.

He described this storm and the previous tornado as “death.”

“I just thank god that I made it through and everybody else made it too,” Moore said.

Even through the trying times, people living at the Prosper Pleasant Valley Apartments were keeping a positive attitude.

Instead of waiting, Moore and many others kicked off clean-up efforts themselves until the Little Rock Fire Department arrived to help clear the road.