LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas homeowners affected by the deadly March tornadoes will now have access to more grant money for assistance in repairing damage.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for Arkansas Jill Floyd announced Friday that the grant limit will be increased from $10,000 to $40,675. Officials also added that 1% loans up to $40,000 are available to help with home repair and improvements.

The increase was a result of President Joe Biden’s approval of a Major Disaster Declaration for Arkansas.

Homeowners affected in Pulaski, Lonoke and Cross Counties will have access to apply for the increased grant limits until Sept. 28. Funding is available through Rural Development’s Single Family Housing Home Repair Loan and Grant program.

Application requirements for the Single-Family Housing Repair Loans & Grants:

Be the homeowner and occupy the house

Be unable to obtain affordable credit elsewhere

Have a family income below 50 percent of the area median income

For grants, be 62 years old or older and not be able to repay a repair loan

Live in parts of rural Pulaski or Lonoke counties serviced by Rural Development

To find out if your home is located in an eligible Rural Development service area, visit USDA.gov. You can also apply for the Home Repair Program on the Arkansas Rural Development’s website at RD.USDA.gov.