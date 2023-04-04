LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will provide an update on tornado damage response and recovery in Arkansas Tuesday.

A series of tornadoes ripped through the state Friday, leaving at least five dead and many others injured.

The governor launched a one-stop website for recovery efforts providing federal, state and local resources for those affected for last week’s storms.

Sanders will also sign legislation Tuesday.

The event is set to begin at 11 a.m. A live stream will be available in the live player above.