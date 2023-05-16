LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give an update on the Arkansas tornado damage recovery Tuesday at the American Red Cross in Little Rock.

This update comes more than a month after several tornadoes touched down throughout Arkansas March 31. Pulaski and Cross Counties saw the most damage with EF-3 twisters destroying buildings and homes in its path.

Since the natural disaster, state and city officials have provided updates on recovery efforts. Local, state and federal organizations also pitched in to provide affected families in need with various resources.

Sanders will be joined by Secretary of Human Services Kristi Putnam and Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management AJ Gary.

The event is set to begin at 2:20 p.m. A livestream will be available in the player above.