NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Joe Biden for the June 25 storms that hit Arkansas.

Gov. Sanders is requesting assistance that would help affected communities with repairing homes, counseling services, access free to legal services and financial assistance for businesses and homeowners.

The governor requested the assistance for those affected in Arkansas, Faulkner, Lonoke, Mississippi, Poinsett, Pope and Pulaski Counties.

“The storms that hit Arkansas in late June caused severe damage across Central Arkansas and the Delta. As these communities continue to recover, my administration has determined that the disaster’s impact was widespread enough to qualify our state for a federal Major Disaster Declaration,” Sanders said. “The additional assistance this declaration would provide will prove critical to Arkansas’ rebuilding efforts.”

The severe storms caused damage to private properties and public facilities across the state.

Sanders said that a joint state and FEMA preliminary damage assessment began on July 24, and determined that the storm caused enough damage for communities to qualify for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

Sanders requested Public Assistance, Categories A-G, for Arkansas, Faulkner, Lonoke, Poinsett, and Pulaski counties, and Hazard Mitigation statewide.