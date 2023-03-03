LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Friday that she is declaring a state of emergency after storms tore across Arkansas Wednesday and Thursday.

The executive action comes in response to severe storms, tornados and flooding that caused a high degree of damage in some areas of the state.

The governor’s office said the declaration will direct $250,000 from the Emergency Response Fund of the Governor’s Disaster Fund to be used at the discretion of the Director of the Division of Emergency Management.

Several homes in Pike County Thursday night were damaged in Pike County with the National Weather Service saying Friday afternoon that an EF-2 tornado caused damage in the Kirby community.

On Wednesday, the city of Rison was also hit by high winds causing damage to several rooftops.