SEARCY, Ark. – Friday morning, storms hit parts of Central Arkansas hard– and at Cool 104.7, strong winds blew their roof off.

Bob Connell, the owner of the radio station, was in disbelief when he heard what happened.

“There was so much water, the whole roof was gone, and it was just like going through a car wash when we first opened that door, it was just awful, awful,” Connell said.

He was doing a live radio broadcast from an event when he got a frantic call.

“I got a call from Bill Walters at East Park Autoplex, he said ‘Where are you?’ He was real upset, and I said, ‘Well we’re here at Burgers, Pies, and Fries,’ and he said, ‘your roof is in the parking lot right now,’ Connell said.

Connell rushed over and said when he was driving it was one of the worst down pours he’d ever seen.

“I pulled up and I was thinking, everything’s soaked, you just knew it,” Connell said.

He said it’s a feeling he never saw coming.

“It’s just a crisis moment you just can’t imagine what it feels like, your livelihood is right here soaking wet, when you look at it it’s awful,” Connell said.

He said that normally the station is a revolving door, but on this one Friday morning, no one was inside.

Pamela Connell, Bob’s wife, does the billing and helps at the station.

“No one was hurt, because no one was here at that moment so praise God,” Pamela Connell said.

While most everything was destroyed, they were able to save some things from the mess.

“We were able to salvage a picture of our grandbabies, so we were happy about that, it’s the little things,” Pamela said.

They’ve felt the love of the community during this time, and within 24 hours were able to get back on air in a different building thanks to the help of others.

“It’s been awesome, they said anything you need, we’ve had so much outpouring from other broadcasters, hey we’ve seen it, you know we heard about it, and is there anything we can do,” Bob Connell said.

While they are back on air, they’re still taking in the damage, and trying to figure out what to do next, but said things would be a lot worse if it wasn’t for the help of their town.

“Just seeing Searcy, Searcy’s that’s what we’ve found, outpouring, just even when we bought the station, it’s just been they’ve embraced us in every area, it’s just like family,” Connell said.