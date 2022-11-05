SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Emergency responders are going from home to home assisting following a damaging storm that moved through the Sardis and East End communities Friday night.

No major injuries have been reported.

A spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff’s Office says so far reported injuries are minor cuts from falling debris.

Workers from the county road department are working to clear fallen trees and there are reports of power lines down in the area.

Some houses along East Sardis, Pruett, and Chicot Road were damaged.

Parts of East Sardis and Pruett are closed to any traffic other than first responders.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates