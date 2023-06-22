LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday that the three remaining Disaster Recovery Centers are set to close permanently on June 28.

The centers were created in the wake of the devastating March 31 tornado that tore through central Arkansas and left widespread devastation.

Centers closing include the West Central Community Center on Colonel Glenn Rd, the North Little Rock Community Center at 2700 Willow St and the Bridge Church at 209 Merriman Ave in Wynne.

FEMA officials said that those who need help can meet with specialists at the three locations until they close.

Arkansas homeowners and renters in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties that sustained damage from the storms, have until July 3 to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA.

July 3 is also the final deadline to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loan, which are available to businesses of all sizes, as well as homeowners and renters.

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit them online at DisasterAssistance.gov.