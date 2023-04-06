LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Residents in certain counties that were impacted by last week’s tornado outbreak might be eligible for an assistance program offered by FEMA.

FEMA announced that those displaced from their home by the tornado outbreak on March 31 in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski Counties could be eligible for Critical Needs Assistance.

CNA is a one-time $700 payment for each eligible household. Lifesaving and life-sustaining items are covered by the CNA program, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

Those looking to apply for Critical Needs Assistance must meet these requirements:

The applicant registers with FEMA by April 15.

The applicant passes identity and occupancy verification.

At registration, the applicant is displaced from their pre-disaster primary residence as a result of the disaster based on their current location recorded in NEMIS or states they have critical needs and requests financial assistance for those needs and expenses.

Their pre-disaster primary residence is in a designated county, which currently includes Cross, Lonoke or Pulaski Counties.

According to FEMA, the State of Arkansas requested that FEMA offer CNA to certain areas that are expected to be inaccessible for seven days or longer.

For more information on CNA and how to apply, visit DisasterAssistence.gov.