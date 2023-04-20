LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FEMA will close all the Disaster Recovery Centers early Thursday due to potential severe weather in Arkansas.

Five centers were opened in response to the deadly tornadoes that ripped through Pulaski and Cross Counties March 31. The locations are in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville and Sherwood will close at noon. The location in Wynne will close at 5 p.m.

Locations

Little Rock

West Central Community Center

8616 Colonel Glenn Road

Little Rock, AR 72204

North Little Rock

North Little Rock Community Center

2700 Willow St.

North Little Rock, AR 72114

Jacksonville

1st United Methodist

308 W. Main St.

Jacksonville, AR 72076

Sherwood

Wildwood Center & Medical Tower

2404 Wildwood Ave.

Sherwood, AR 72120

Wynne

Ridgeview Church

999 US Hwy 64 East

Wynne, AR 72396

Since the disaster, officials with FEMA have offered various way for survivors to receive help. As of Thursday, officials said FEMA has approved more than $5.3 million to help Arkansas residents recover from storm damages.

More than 7,000 applicants have registered for disaster assistance. Officials are reminding those affected to continue to register for disaster assistance by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 800-621-3362.