LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FEMA will close all the Disaster Recovery Centers early Thursday due to potential severe weather in Arkansas.
Five centers were opened in response to the deadly tornadoes that ripped through Pulaski and Cross Counties March 31. The locations are in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville and Sherwood will close at noon. The location in Wynne will close at 5 p.m.
Locations
Little Rock
West Central Community Center
8616 Colonel Glenn Road
Little Rock, AR 72204
North Little Rock
North Little Rock Community Center
2700 Willow St.
North Little Rock, AR 72114
Jacksonville
1st United Methodist
308 W. Main St.
Jacksonville, AR 72076
Sherwood
Wildwood Center & Medical Tower
2404 Wildwood Ave.
Sherwood, AR 72120
Wynne
Ridgeview Church
999 US Hwy 64 East
Wynne, AR 72396
Since the disaster, officials with FEMA have offered various way for survivors to receive help. As of Thursday, officials said FEMA has approved more than $5.3 million to help Arkansas residents recover from storm damages.
More than 7,000 applicants have registered for disaster assistance. Officials are reminding those affected to continue to register for disaster assistance by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 800-621-3362.