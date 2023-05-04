LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – All Arkansas Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed on Sundays beginning May 7.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the centers would remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Small Business Administration and other state and local agencies will remain at all centers.

Three centers are in Pulaski County, with another in Cross County.

PULASKI COUNTY

West Central Community Center

8616 Colonel Glenn Road

Little Rock, AR 72204

2700 Willow St.

North Little Rock, AR 72114

308 W. Main St.

Jacksonville, AR 72076

CROSS COUNTY

Ridgeview Church

999 US Hwy 64 East

Wynne, AR 72396

FEMA officials said the fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is at the DisasterAssistance.gov website or by calling 800-621-3362. Phone service is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekly.

FEMA Region 6 also operates an information website on its March 31 Arkansas tornadoes response. The agency also posts information on its Facebook page and Twitter.