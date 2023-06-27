CARLISLE, Ark. – Farmers in Carlisle are left to clean up the mess and pay the bill for an extensive amount of damage in the area.

Clay Parker’s family farm has been in business for five generations. This week they’re dealing with a major clean-up, with most of their corn crop destroyed by high winds.

“That’s going to be pretty detrimental right there,” Parker said. “In a lot of spots, it’s going to be close to 90% damaged.”

Parker said without crop insurance, the damage could easily rack up a six-figure price tag.

John McMine with the Arkansas Farm Bureau noted that the price tag could get worse.

“I think it goes further than that. We’re looking at record high impact costs of chemical, fertilizer, diesel,” McMine said.

McMine said this damage could be devastating and could get even worse as the days pass.

“A lot of these farmers in this area rely on that electricity to power water and irrigate their crops,” McMine said.

With powerlines down in Carlisle, farmers could be looking at even more loss with the inability to water their crops.

“Yesterday it was bad, tomorrow it may be even worse, in a week from now it may be even worse,” McMine said.

With years of experience, Parker said he’s learned to roll with the punches, focusing on the things he can control and letting the rest just be.

“It’s just taking what Mother Nature and the Lord gives us,” Parker said.