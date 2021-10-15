EF0 tornado reported in north Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — A weak tornado touched down near Rolling Hills in northeast Pulaski County on Friday afternoon.

The tornado started at approximately 3:30 p.m. and ended just four minutes later near Jacksonville. It was classified as an EF0 with peak winds of 80 miles per hour.

The weak tornado started just southeast of the intersection of West Republican Road and Highway 107, just north of the Little Rock Air Force Base.

The tornado moved eastward along West Republican Road, knocking down trees and tree limbs as well as damaging some small outbuildings. In all, the tornado carved a path of 2.5 miles and had a width of 100 yards.

It lifted just northeast of the West Republican Road and McKenzie Road intersection.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.