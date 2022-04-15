WEST RIDGE, Ark. – The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed an EF-0 tornado in the Mississippi County town of West Ridge on Wednesday.

According to crews surveying, there was damage found to a school building that is no longer being used with a large section of the roof blown into a nearby field.

NWS crews noted that the tornado produced winds of up to 85 miles per hour with a path that stretched for just over a quarter of a mile.

They estimated that the tornado came through the area just before 3 p.m.