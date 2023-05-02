LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is a story of positivity that has come from a story of brokenness, and it is being made possible by students in another state lending helping hands following the March 31 tornadoes.

Students at Dillard University in New Orleans, Louisiana like Spencer Jones and Paulina C. Webber are stepping up to help in partnership with Philander Smith College in Little Rock.

The students are packing up clothes, along with other necessities to send to Arkansans who have been impacted by the tornadoes.

Webber said it is a way to return the favor back to Arkansas, after Louisiana received help from Philander Smith College during its times of need following Hurricane Katrina, then Hurricane Ida.

“Just those full-circle moments of helping one another out and repaying them for the help they’ve given us over the years,” Webber said.

Webber added that the thought to help originated from their efforts to help following the tornado in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. A lot of the donations to Arkansas came out of an abundance of donations gathered for Mississippi.

Jones and Webber both have ties to Arkansas. They both said while they study in Louisiana, parts of their hearts are still in Arkansas, making it easy to step up and help in this time of need.

“Our university mission statement is to cultivate leaders who live ethically, think and communicate precisely, and act correctly to make the world a better place,” Jones said. “When you have a mission statement like that… you have no choice but to create social activists, and social changes, and social pioneers.”

A moving truck will be heading to Louisiana early Wednesday morning around 3 a.m. Students will pack up the truck, then it will be back in Arkansas Wednesday night for everyone to unload the donations.