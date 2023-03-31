LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Damage was reported throughout Arkansas as a series of tornadoes touched down in Arkansas on Friday.

Reports of damage due to flying debris in Little Rock at the Kroger store near Rodney Parham and I-430. Cars in the area are reportedly flipped over.

Damage actually appears to be even worse right down the street. There’s a truck full of people injured right behind me. Every business on this side of the parking lot appears totally destroyed. pic.twitter.com/ikP5K5BCOb — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) March 31, 2023

Trees down on I-430 near Exit 8. Traffic has been stopped both ways by police.

There have also been reports of overturned cars due to a tornado.

ARDOT is reporting a tree blocking I-40 near Military Drive, Exit 150.

State highway 440 near the highway 67/167 going into Jacksonville has traffic slowed due to an accident.

Hwy 440 south of 67/167 interchange (iDriveArkansas.com)

Cars have been flipped and building damaged with trees down near Rodney Parham and Breckenridge.

Damage near Rodney Parham and Breckenridge. Just heartbreaking. Several businesses destroyed, cars flipped, and trees down. Pray for Arkansas🖤🙏🏽 #arwx #ARStormTeam pic.twitter.com/rO2JtSmBsl — Gary Burton JR (@GaryBurton_JR) March 31, 2023

National Weather Service observers have also noted reports of injuries in west Little Rock.

An amateur radio observer has reported damaged homes in the area of Pontiac and Osage drives in North Little Rock. Parkway Place in North Little Rock is reportedly blocked by fallen trees.

Significant damage being reported in Jacksonville.

#UPDATE After talking with our #ARStormTeam we can confirm that there was a torando touched down in Jacksonville. We saw a heavy amount of damage and rain just moments ago in the area of Main Street. Everyone please be careful! @KARK4News @FOX16News #arwx https://t.co/D35ip7nyft pic.twitter.com/fDfqBDZLKW — Tylisa Hampton (@TylisaHamptontv) March 31, 2023

The Garland County Sheriff’s Department reports trees down on Blacksnake Road. So far no structural damage has been reported.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management has activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center to full activation Friday.

ADEM members are working with other support organization members from the center. AEDM continues to monitor weather across the state to prepare to provide needed resources to local jurisdictions as necessary.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an order Friday afternoon directing $250,000 to the Division of Emergency Management. The money is from the governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund.

The @ArkRedCross will be setting up at 5700 Cantrell, Calvary Baptist Church. This will act as a storm shelter to anyone who has been impacted by this tornado, or anyone who was displaced because of the storms. The number to call is 1-800-REDCROSS. #ARwx #ARStormTeam #ARnews — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) March 31, 2023

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has asked Gov. Sanders for National Guard Assistance. He has asked people to stay away from affected areas.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.