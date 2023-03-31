LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Damage was reported throughout Arkansas as a series of tornadoes touched down in Arkansas on Friday.
Reports of damage due to flying debris in Little Rock at the Kroger store near Rodney Parham and I-430. Cars in the area are reportedly flipped over.
Trees down on I-430 near Exit 8. Traffic has been stopped both ways by police.
There have also been reports of overturned cars due to a tornado.
ARDOT is reporting a tree blocking I-40 near Military Drive, Exit 150.
State highway 440 near the highway 67/167 going into Jacksonville has traffic slowed due to an accident.
Cars have been flipped and building damaged with trees down near Rodney Parham and Breckenridge.
National Weather Service observers have also noted reports of injuries in west Little Rock.
An amateur radio observer has reported damaged homes in the area of Pontiac and Osage drives in North Little Rock. Parkway Place in North Little Rock is reportedly blocked by fallen trees.
Significant damage being reported in Jacksonville.
The Garland County Sheriff’s Department reports trees down on Blacksnake Road. So far no structural damage has been reported.
The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management has activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center to full activation Friday.
ADEM members are working with other support organization members from the center. AEDM continues to monitor weather across the state to prepare to provide needed resources to local jurisdictions as necessary.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an order Friday afternoon directing $250,000 to the Division of Emergency Management. The money is from the governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has asked Gov. Sanders for National Guard Assistance. He has asked people to stay away from affected areas.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.