LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Red Cross tornado relief efforts in Arkansas received a massive boost Tuesday.

Crain Automotive Team donated $150,000 to the American Red Cross serving Greater Arkansas to support its disaster relief efforts after tornadoes ripped through the state on March 31.

Larry Crain, CEO of Crain Automotive Team, spoke on the inspiration for the donation.

“As an Arkansas family, we take pride in calling this area home,” Crain said. “When the tornado happened, we knew the storm would create immediate and long-lasting needs for those impacted, which includes some of our own life-long customers and team members. We are just glad to be able to help the American Red Cross continue its mission to get victims back on their feet.”

Red Cross of Arkansas Executive Director Lori Arnold-Ellis gave her thoughts on the importance of the donation from Crain Automotive Team.

“The generosity of the Crain Automotive Team is just incredible,” Arnold-Ellis said. “Partners like this are a vital part of our support network to aid those in need and we are humbled to use this phenomenal donation to continue to serve disaster victims in Arkansas.”

Officials said the Red Cross will use these funds to enhance disaster relief efforts, serving nearly 3,000 people with recovery support, including financial and medical assistance.