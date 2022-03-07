POPE COUNTY, Ark – Clean-up begins in Pope County after an unconfirmed tornado rips through town, taking down trees, powerlines, and homes.

Diane Barclay lives just north of Dover, Arkansas. She says she started to see the wind pick up around 5 p.m. Sunday night.

“[The news] said [it was headed toward] Highway 7 North and 164,” Barclay said. “I knew that was about a half-mile from me.”

Barclay says she grabbed her dog and headed toward the center of the home where she waited for the storm to pass.

“I mostly heard trees falling,” Barclay said.

Barclay says it only took a few minutes for the storm to pass, but the damage left behind she says was shocking.

“I couldn’t move,” Barclay said.

Barclay’s carport was blown away and her study and utility closet was leveled.

“My sister texted me yesterday probably around 5:30 p.m.,” said Diane’s son Justin Jolly.

Jolly says he and his family drove down from Oklahoma Monday morning to help his mom with the clean-up process.

“My next thought is to try and get in there and salvage what I could,” Jolly said.

The family says they’re lucky most of the house is still standing because it wasn’t just Barclay’s.

“It’s more than 100 years old,” Barclay said.

Barclay says it was built in 1905 and passed down from her grandparents and her parents.

Monday there was a lot of clean-up but the family says they’re thankful the house is still standing and can be passed down for generations to come.