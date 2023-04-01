NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the city of North Little Rock have declared that a curfew is in place for the weekend, after Friday evening storms left widespread damage and power outages.

The curfew is in place between the hours of 8 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. on Sunday. On Sunday, the curfew will be in place between the hours of 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday April 3.

City officials said that the curfew has been ordered for the following areas:

  • Burns Park
  • Sierra Madre
  • Amboy
  • Ranch Estates
  • Foxboro
  • Alta Vista
  • Donovan Briley Road area
  • Oakview
  • Remount Road
  • Kierre Road area
  • Cobblestone
  • Indian Hills
  • Shady Valley
  • Windsor Valley

During the time the curfew is in place, no person should be on the streets, sidewalks or in parks or other public property.