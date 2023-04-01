NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the city of North Little Rock have declared that a curfew is in place for the weekend, after Friday evening storms left widespread damage and power outages.
The curfew is in place between the hours of 8 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. on Sunday. On Sunday, the curfew will be in place between the hours of 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday April 3.
City officials said that the curfew has been ordered for the following areas:
- Burns Park
- Sierra Madre
- Amboy
- Ranch Estates
- Foxboro
- Alta Vista
- Donovan Briley Road area
- Oakview
- Remount Road
- Kierre Road area
- Cobblestone
- Indian Hills
- Shady Valley
- Windsor Valley
During the time the curfew is in place, no person should be on the streets, sidewalks or in parks or other public property.