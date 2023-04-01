NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the city of North Little Rock have declared that a curfew is in place for the weekend, after Friday evening storms left widespread damage and power outages.

The curfew is in place between the hours of 8 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. on Sunday. On Sunday, the curfew will be in place between the hours of 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday April 3.

City officials said that the curfew has been ordered for the following areas:

Burns Park

Sierra Madre

Amboy

Ranch Estates

Foxboro

Alta Vista

Donovan Briley Road area

Oakview

Remount Road

Kierre Road area

Cobblestone

Indian Hills

Shady Valley

Windsor Valley

During the time the curfew is in place, no person should be on the streets, sidewalks or in parks or other public property.