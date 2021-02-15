City cancels public meetings, arranges Barton Coliseum as emergency homeless shelter as winter weather hammers Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK — With winter weather making travel dangerous, the City of Little Rock announced on Monday that all public meetings have been canceled through Wednesday.

The Board of Directors meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23 and City offices will remain closed on Tuesday.

The City is working with homeless services providers to ensure that those experiencing homelessness have safe shelter.

Little Rock Police Department and Little Rock Fire Department staff are providing transportation for any unsheltered residents they encounter.

Additionally, arrangements have been made to use Barton Coliseum at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds as an emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness if bed space runs out at smaller homeless service providers and hotel vouchers are no longer available.

Public safety staff strongly urges residents to stay off roadways if travel isn’t absolutely necessary. Any drivers who are out are reminded to remain patient and vigilant around crews working to clear streets as quickly and safely as possible under these difficult circumstances.

Those that do need to drive, may visit LittleRock.gov to find a list of street closures.

