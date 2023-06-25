LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As severe thunderstorms and damaging winds made their way across the Natural State Sunday, the state was left with over 100 thousand Arkansans without power.

Storms started in north Arkansas Sunday afternoon after 2 P.M. and moved into central Arkansas by early evening. The bulk of the severe weather tracked through Pulaski County around 5 P.M. to 7 P.M.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Faulkner, Lonoke and Pulaski Counties and shortly after, viewers begin to send in images of the damage.

In addition to the hail, the storms also left trees and power lines down with Little Rock seeing wind gusts of 69 mph and Cabot recording a wind gust of 76 mph shortly before 6 P.M.

Image courtesy of Leslie Jenkins

As of 8:02 P.M., over 148,000 Arkansans are left without power according to PowerOutage.US.

Currently in Pulaski County, over 55,000 are without power, while over 33,000 are without power in Lonoke County and over 13,000 in Faulkner County.

Here’s a look at some photos from Sunday’s storms:

Leslie Jenkins sent in images of hail and downed trees in Moreland.

Myia Woods sent in these images of downed trees and wind damage in west Little Rock.

Roshawnda Taylor sent in images showing storm damage in North Little Rock and Sherwood that left assorted damage.

In Austin, Sarah Walz sent images of