West Little Rock wakes up to massive damages from Friday tornadoes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office has released a one-stop website for Arkansas tornado disaster recovery information.

HelpArkansas.com lists federal, statewide, regional and local supporting organizations and agencies. It also lists volunteer and charity opportunities in response to the March 31 tornadoes.

The website includes contact information and tips from Attorney General Tim Griffin for anyone who is a victim of scams related to relief efforts. The AG also lists contact information for scams related to FEMA relief.

The website will continue to be updated.