LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas businesses continue to provide aid and relief, including food distribution to communities impacted by the deadly tornadoes.

The Arkansas Food Bank is partnering with the Park Plaza Mall and the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance to host a mobile food distribution on Thursday beginning at noon, according to officials.

The distribution of water, shelf stable food and fresh produce will take place at the Park Plaza Mall on W Markham St. in Little Rock.

Officials with the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance say they will be on site to provide information and application assistance for Disaster SNAP resources.

Food distribution is on a first come, first served basis, but anyone in need is welcome, said foodbank officials.