LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local car dealership group has made a significant donation to help Arkansans still recovering from the devastating March 31 tornadoes.

Executives with the Landers Auto Group presented the Arkansas Food Bank with a check for $50,000 to go to the charity’s disaster relief efforts.

The executives added that many of the dealer locations have served as donation hubs and drop-off points for the community to bring relief supplies to help those in need.

“We are deeply committed to our community, and we know when faced with situations like this, it’s more important than ever to come together and support one another,” Lander Toyota general manager Chris Chase said. “We are honored to have the opportunity to donate to the Arkansas Food Bank Disaster Relief.”

The Arkansas Food Bank continues to welcome volunteers looking to help with recovery efforts as well as donations for those looking for relief. To find out how you can help, head to ArkansasFoodBnk.org.